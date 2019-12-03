



Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has let his thoughts be known on head coach Jason Garrett’s future.

Talking to 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Jones said he believes Garrett will still be coaching in the NFL next season but wasn’t specific on whether that meant he’d still be with the Cowboys.

He praised Garrett as the team currently holds a 6-6 record with four games left in the season.

“Nobody has the exclusive skills to get the job done so that collectively you can win a Super Bowl. But there are qualified people. Jason Garrett is one of them,” Jones said. “In my opinion, Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year.”

Garrett’s future with the Cowboys has been in the spotlight as he remains in the final year of his contract. Although they are a .500 team, the Cowboys still have playoff hopes as they barely remain on top of the NFC East.

Fans have been clamoring for changes throughout the season as many have pointed their fingers at coaching as the blame for most of the losses. Most recently, calls for “#FireGarrett” circulated during the Cowboys’ last two losses to the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

Garrett is currently 83-65 as a head coach of the Cowboys but has only two playoff wins under his belt.

After the Thanksgiving Day loss, Jones made it clear that he wouldn’t be making any coaching changes during the season as he believes the Cowboys have a better chance of playoff success with Garrett versus an interim coach.

The team is currently getting set for a Thursday night matchup against the Chicago Bears as these last four games all appear to be must-win for any chance making the playoffs.