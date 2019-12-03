DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD is increasing the per diem rates for substitute teachers throughout the district.

The district said the move is necessary to “stay competitive in the market and provide the support needed for students and campuses.”

DISD said the substitute compensation increases will not require the allocation of additional district funds and will be covered primarily by using the “cost savings of the decreased fill rate for the first part of the 2019-2020 school year in the existing substitute budget allocations.”

The plan also creates a new per diem rate for special education specialized unit substitute teachers and a special per diem for retired Dallas ISD teachers.

An active teacher certification is required to qualify for the retired Dallas ISD teacher rate.

The new rates listed below will be implemented starting Jan. 3, 2020:

Teacher Assistant $78

Teacher Non-Degreed $85

Teacher Degreed $100

Teacher Certified $110

Retired Dallas ISD Teacher* $120

Special Education Units** $115

* An active teacher certification is required to qualify for the Retired Dallas ISD Teacher rate.

** Must be serving as a teacher in a 6062 Special Education unit job code to qualify.

*** Must have an active teacher certification with SBEC to qualify for these rates.