CAMPBELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hunt County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a 14-year-old girl no one has seen since she walked away from home Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Kirstin Rice was last seen on County Road 4217.
Rice wears glasses, is 4’10”, weighs 85 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing green boots, bluejeans, a black long sleeve shirt, possibly carrying a navy-blue hoodie, pink knitted hat and camouflage cap.
Sgt. Jeff Haines of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Rice was also reported missing last month but was found.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 903.453.6800.
