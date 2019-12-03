DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Western Conference Player of the Month — Luka Dončić — is also the youngest player to ever win the award since the NBA started issuing it by conference in 2001.
The 20-year-old Maverick guard is the first player from the team to receive the award since Dirk Nowitzki in 2009.
This season, he accumulated a league-high seven triple-doubles. Dončić averages all team highs of 30.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.53 steals per game.
He is the third player to ever average a 30-point triple-double over a calendar month.
Dončić was also named the Kia Western Conference Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 18 after he led the Mavericks to a 4-0 week against San Antonio, Golden State, Cleveland and Houston.
The Mavericks are currently 13-6.
