DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Western Conference Player of the Month — Luka Dončić — is also the youngest player to ever win the award since the NBA started issuing it by conference in 2001.

The 20-year-old Maverick guard is the first player from the team to receive the award since Dirk Nowitzki in 2009.

This season, he accumulated a league-high seven triple-doubles. Dončić averages all team highs of 30.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.53 steals per game.

He is the third player to ever average a 30-point triple-double over a calendar month.

Dončić was also named the Kia Western Conference Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 18 after he led the Mavericks to a 4-0 week against San Antonio, Golden State, Cleveland and Houston.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball against Dejounte Murray #5 of the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at American Airlines Center on November 18, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Mavericks are currently 13-6.

