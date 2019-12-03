  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christmas shopping, Holiday Shopping, in-store shopping, Mobile phone, Online Shopping, retail sales, sales, Shopping, shopping apps, Shopping Mall, Smartphone, Smartphones


NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Consumers are increasingly partial to deals that appear under their thumbs. Since November 1, 58% of all traffic to retail websites has come from smartphones, up from 51% a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

Shoppers aren’t just browsing on their phones — they’re clicking “buy” in record numbers. Some 36% of all online sales this year have come from smartphones, the research firm found, a jump from 31% in 2018. For retailers, such data points underscore a trend within a trend: the emerging importance of mobile commerce amid the ongoing tidal shift toward ecommerce.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments