NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Consumers are increasingly partial to deals that appear under their thumbs. Since November 1, 58% of all traffic to retail websites has come from smartphones, up from 51% a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics.
Shoppers aren’t just browsing on their phones — they’re clicking “buy” in record numbers. Some 36% of all online sales this year have come from smartphones, the research firm found, a jump from 31% in 2018. For retailers, such data points underscore a trend within a trend: the emerging importance of mobile commerce amid the ongoing tidal shift toward ecommerce.
