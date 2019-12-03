AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas lawmakers in Austin are considering whether or not something should be done from a law standpoint to address the youth vaping crisis in Texas.
The Senate Health and Human Services Committee met Tuesday morning to discuss two main topics: The increased use of e-cigarettes among minors and whether new laws are needed to protect the public’s health.
Centers for Disease Control numbers show the rate of youth vaping in Texas grew from 3% in 2012 to 13% in 2018.
North Texas currently has the highest number of reported vaping illnesses in the state.
Fort Worth State Senator Beverly Powell said, right now not enough is being done when it comes to prevention education.
“I’m very concerned that the approach that we take with our young people in our school districts needs to be much more specific, and much more aggressive,” said Sen. Powell during the hearing.
Tuesday’s hearing was just for ideas and information. No new laws can be brought up or passed until the next legislative session starting in January 2021.
You must log in to post a comment.