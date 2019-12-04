Comments
CARROLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters with the Carrollton Fire Department were quick to respond after a pet parrot flew onto its owner’s roof.
Assistant Fire Chief of Support Services for Carrollton Fire Rescue, Debbie Carpenter said it isn’t uncommon for parrots to make a break for it if their wings aren’t clipped often enough.
Parrots require consistent daily care and attention and are also live longer than most other companion animals.
Parrot lifespans vary amongst the species, but even small cockatiel friends can live for twenty years. Larger species such as cockatoos can live for 70 years. This means someone who chooses a large parrot in their thirties is potentially making a life long commitment.
