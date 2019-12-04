  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) –  A Tejano singer who was convicted of raping an underage female relative and imprisoned for more than a decade will relaunch his career in Houston next week.

Jose “Joe” Lopez served 12 years of his 20-year-sentence for raping his then-13-year-old niece in 2004. His original release terms barred him from entering Harris County, which is where the victim lives. But a spokesman for the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles says the board decided last week to allow Lopez to enter the county “solely for employment purposes.”

Public safety advocates have criticized the move.

