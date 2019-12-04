



David Hernandez, 23, was the suspect behind the wheel during the Tuesday afternoon chase that ended with the truck flipped over in a Kroger parking lot after Hernandez struck a power pole.

He died at the scene.

Police said Hernandez had a criminal history.

On November 20, Hernandez was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a restaurant in the 1600 block of E Lamar Blvd.

Surveillance video from the business showed two men breaking through the front door and entering the business. Police said they left without taking anything.

A short time later, another officer was dispatched to a separate location in reference to a suspicious vehicle report.

The officer found Hernandez and another man sleeping inside the vehicle.

Officers determined they were the two men seen in the restaurant surveillance video and both were taken into custody.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found multiple items that appeared to have been stolen from other businesses.

Further investigation revealed that much of the recovered property was associated with cases out of Irving.

Officers also learned the vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Arlington on November 12.

Charges have not been filed in that case.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary of a building.

Bond was set at $3,000. He posted bond and was released.

Detectives are also looking into possible connections to other property crimes in Arlington.