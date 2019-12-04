  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:apprehensions, bullet, DFW News, good dog, Grand Prairie Police, K9, K9 retires, narcotics, Officer Lance Montee, retirement

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Grand Prairie Police dog was honored for his seven years of service with a retirement ceremony Thursday.

K9 Bullet is credited with getting about a million dollars worth of methamphetamines off the streets of Grand Prairie as well as $400,000 worth of cocaine and $250,000 worth of marijuana.

Grand Prairie Police K9 Bullet retires. (Tom Riehm – CBS 11)

Bullet was also involved in 163 suspect apprehensions, 133 of which were without bites.

Bullet partnered with Officer Lance Montee and will get to live out the rest of his life with Officer Montee and his family, where he’s going to be spoiled!

“We chased some really bad guys. Couldn’t ask for a better dog,” said Officer Montee.

Comments