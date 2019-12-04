Comments
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Grand Prairie Police dog was honored for his seven years of service with a retirement ceremony Thursday.
K9 Bullet is credited with getting about a million dollars worth of methamphetamines off the streets of Grand Prairie as well as $400,000 worth of cocaine and $250,000 worth of marijuana.
Bullet was also involved in 163 suspect apprehensions, 133 of which were without bites.
Bullet partnered with Officer Lance Montee and will get to live out the rest of his life with Officer Montee and his family, where he’s going to be spoiled!
“We chased some really bad guys. Couldn’t ask for a better dog,” said Officer Montee.
