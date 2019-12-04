FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Fort Worth has a new police chief.
The Fort Worth Police Department announced Wednesday night, City Manager David Cooke offered Interim Chief Ed Kraus the Fort Worth Chief of Police assignment to which he accepted.
A formal announcement will be provided from city leaders on Thursday.
Kraus took over less than 24 hours after Joel Fitzgerald was fired back in May.
When he was sworn in as interim chief, Kraus made it known he was interested in one day having the “interim” title removed.
Kraus is a 26-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department.
He has served as an officer, detective and sergeant in several units within the Patrol Bureau, according to the city of Fort Worth website.
Chief Kraus earned his Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Texas Tech University and his Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Tarleton State University.
He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the FBI National Executive Institute and the Caruth Police Institute’s Leadership Course.
You must log in to post a comment.