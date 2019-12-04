McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney teenager was one of around 120 people selected to help decorate the White House for Christmas.
“It’s the most magical time of the year,” 18-year-old Mik Messer said.
The teen said he’s loved Christmas for as long as he can remember, so when he saw a Facebook message asking him to apply to help decorate the White House he had to try.
He didn’t think it would ever actually happen.
“It was the most amazing thing you could ever imagine,” he said. “A dream come true.”
Volunteers from all across the country came to help hang garland, tie more than 15,000 bows and string more than 2,500 strands of lights.
This year’s theme is “The Spirit of America.”
“There’s nothing more special than being able to put your touch in a magnificent piece of history,” said Messer.
