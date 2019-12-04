A child dies every 15 seconds from unclean water. Paper For Water’s primary mission is to bring water and the Word to the Thirsty one piece of paper at a time. Support this initiative by gifting a handcrafted paper ornament this holiday season.
SEEK believes that no person should have to become a refugee or seek asylum. But for those who do, it is their passion to help them live safely and rebuild in Dallas, Texas. #CHOOSEWELCOME. Hand-poured in Dallas by refugee women, the SEEK Candles help refugee women resettle here in North Texas.
Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) is a Christian nonprofit dedicated to providing nutritious meals to children worldwide. In communities that receive FMSC meals, artisan partners earn a fair wage for handcrafted goods. Find and gift their work this holiday season at the FMSC Marketplace and strengthens families and communities around the globe.
ROMA Foundation is working to #GIVEPOVERTYTHEBOOT by bringing children and families hope, love, and lasting change by donating a brand new pair of rain boots. If you gift a pair of ROMA boots this holiday season, children in need around the globe get a new pair of boots. Check out the latest designs at Romaboots.com. Get 30% off with promo code CBS30.
