(CBS 11) – Bob Chester (1908-1977) was a jazz/pop music bandleader from the 1930s-1950s.
His stepfather ran the Fisher Body Works division of General Motors (and Chester returned to the auto manufacturing career after the big bands began to be less popular with the public).
During his musical career, he worked with Tommy Dorsey and David Rose. He recorded on the Bluebird Records label and had one national hit, “With The Wind And The Rain In Your Hair” with Dolores O’Neill on vocals.
The song reached #18 on the charts in April 1940.
Today’s holiday song from Chester and his orchestra is “The Fattest Man In Town,” written by Lois Daniels and Arnold Stanton.
Today’s version was ostensibly recorded around 1950, with Chester on the vocals himself. As I can tell, the song was the B side with the other song being “My Dream Christmas” and on the Columbia Records label.
Enjoy!
