



Ginza Express

Photo: Sam Z./Yelp

Ready to find out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Dallas? From a cafe that specializes in biscuits to a chain eatery known for its vegetarian options, read on for the latest outlets to open near you.

Now open at 12801 Midway Road, Suite 505, in North Dallas is Ginza Express, a Japanese sushi bar and restaurant.

According to the business’ Facebook page, Ginza Express specializes in health-conscious Japanese cuisine like sushi, hibachi, poke bowls and other classic dishes made from fresh ingredients.

The Biscuit Bar

Photo: Ansel A./Yelp

Recently open at 2550 Pacific Ave., Suite 150, in Northeast Dallas is a new location of The Biscuit Bar, a New American joint.

This fast casual dining establishment, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, is known for its Southern-style sweet and savory biscuit sandwiches, tater tots, craft cocktails, cold-brew coffee and kombucha on-tap.

Waya Japanese Izakaya

Photo: Waya Japanese Izakaya/Yelp

A newcomer to Northeast Dallas, Waya Japanese Izakaya is a Japanese grill that can be found at 6334 Gaston Ave. Considering it’s garnered five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, it’s been quite warmly received thus far.

Waya Japanese Izakaya serves a variety of traditional Japanese plates, ranging from tempura shrimp, curry bowls, miso soup and edamame to pork gyoza dumplings and assorted ramen options.

Flower Child

Photo: Flower Child/Yelp

At 2101 Cedar Springs Road, Suite R100, in Uptown, you’ll find the latest outpost of Flower Child, the New American chain that offers salads, vegetarian fare and more, which has locations in Texas, California, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and District of Columbia.

On the menu, look for a teriyaki shrimp and avocado rice bowl, organic kale salad, yuzu Brussels sprouts, crushed avocado toast, a spicy tofu wrap with thai basil and a sizable list of beverages, including fresh juice, iced tea, local beer, seasonal sangria and wine.