NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The holiday tunes were cranked up and so were the spirits of volunteers who turned up for the The Boot Campaign’s Elf Week in Dallas.

“We are wrapping and packing gift boxes for more than 85 military families to be sent all across the country,” said Boot Campaign CEO Shelly Kirkland. “We are touching families in more than 43 states this holiday.”

The holidays are often difficult for many military families who are separated due to deployment or caring for the health of a wounded, injured or ill service member.

The care packages were funded in large part by pro golfer Jordan Spieth’s Family Foundation.

“One of the things that is near and dear to Jordan and his wife Annie’s heart is helping children,” said Spieth’s mother Christine.

Each gift is tailor-made for deserving military families who’ve fallen on hard times. All of the items inside are things the families expressed they needed or wanted this holiday season.

Volunteers like Pamela Hughes are on a personal mission to help.

“We know that they are very deserving and they have fallen on hard times,” she said.

Elf Week continues until Sunday before packages are shipped out to military families all around the country.