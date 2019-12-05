Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was arrested Tuesday for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop in Frisco, police said.
Woods was charged with possession of marijuana over two ounces but less than four, tampering with evidence, and he was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The defensive tackle had been ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Bears due to a knee injury.
Woods has played in eight out of 12 games this season with 15 total tackles.
You must log in to post a comment.