NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new app is bringing potentially life-saving technology to several North Texas cities.

It’s called PulsePoint, and the goal is to get CPR trained bystanders to help someone having a cardiac emergency.

The cities of Carrollton, Addison and Coppell are the latest to roll the technology out in partnership with the North Texas Emergency Communications Center.

It works by sending out alerts to nearby users when dispatchers get a cardiac emergency call.

The app also provides directions to the person needing assistance as well information about the closest automated external defibrillators.

Those minutes can make a huge difference. According to the American Heart Association bystander CPR, when provided immediately, can double or even triple a person’s chance for survival.

“That intervention is crucial,” said Chief Gregg Salmi with the Carrollton Fire Department. “As long as you keep that blood flowing, that gives us the best chance possible to revive that patient.”

Chief Salmi is encouraging the entire community to get involved.

He said they can teach people how to do CPR chest compressions in just 30 minutes at their fire stations.

Other local cities have also implemented PulsePoint including Grapevine and Plano.

The app is free to download.

It will tell you if the service is available in your area.