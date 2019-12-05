Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A large pothole appeared on westbound Interstate-30 near Downtown Dallas Wednesday evening and crews are working through the morning to fix it, officials said.
Texas Department of Transportation officials said the pothole near I-30 and Carroll Avenue forced them to close the two right lanes in order to perform emergency repairs.
Crews are working through the early morning hours to repair it before rush hour. However, traffic could already be seen backed up from Jim Miller Road.
Officials have not said exactly how large the pothole was or if it caused any damage to vehicles.
