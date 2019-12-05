DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Robots are invading Dallas.
The University of Texas at Dallas has released a fleet of Starship Delivery Robots to help bring food and beverages to students within a 3-mile radius on campus.
The 45-pound robots will roam around campus using computer vision, GPS and sensors to avoid collisions with pedestrians and stay on route.
They will charge $1-2 to deliver food and beverages from restaurants and grocery stores to pinned locations at 4 mph.
Starship representatives at different locations will load the orders into a locked compartment of the rolling bots that can only be opened through an app by the recipient.
Starship Deliveries have completed over 100,000 orders nationwide as of August 2019.
The robots are electronically powered and can deliver through snow and rain while customers tracks them in real time.
The university said it hopes the robots will cut down on emissions caused by car delivery on campus.
