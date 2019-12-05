Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Restocking the bar at your holiday get-together is about to get easier. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is issuing permits allowing drivers to deliver booze directly to a customer’s door.
According to the TABC, the new Consumer Delivery (CD) Permit will allow third-party companies to make alcohol deliveries. Drivers would pick up the spirits from licensed businesses — like liquor stores and restaurants.
In a statement Bentley Nettles, with the TADC, said, “For years, Texans across the state have relied on third-party services to deliver everything from clothing to vehicles. Now, at long last, alcohol can be delivered as well.”
While some TABC permits currently allow for the delivery of food and alcohol to customers, the new CD permits extend the ability to third-party companies.
The TABC is now accepting applications for the new permit. Officials expect to issue the first approved permits during the third week of December.
