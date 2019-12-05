FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health has confirmed the first pediatric flu death of this season.
It’s the first reported pediatric flu death in Tarrant County since 2015. There were three other pediatric flu deaths reported in Texas in the current season so far.
“Because of the sensitive nature of the information, we can’t share any other details, other than to say that the child had underlying health conditions,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “The patient tested positive for Influenza B, which is circulating early and predominantly this season,” he said.
Taneja said a sharp rise in flu activity this season, trending nearly a month ahead of the previous two years is a reminder for people to get their flu shots.
“It’s definitely not too late, and the vaccine offers you the best protection against getting the flu.”
