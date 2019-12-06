1 Shovel Of Dirt At A Time: New Efforts In Place To Replant Dallas TreesThe landscape of Dallas is barer than it was a year ago, thanks to three weather events that claimed thousands of trees. But now, efforts to replace those trees are beginning, including one Friday morning at Kidd Springs Park in Oak Cliff.

2 hours ago

Senator John Cornyn Pushes For Action On 'Epidemic' Tied To Online E-Cig Sales To Teens U.S. Sen. John Cornyn was in Fort Worth pushing for action on what he called an epidemic tied to online sales of e-cigarettes to teenagers.

3 hours ago

A 'Rash' Of Fifth Disease Making The Rounds In North TexasIt’s the season of sickness, and one virus that’s making the rounds is fairly common among children. It’s called Fifth Disease.

3 hours ago