DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center is working to make sure more than 2,200 kids who have witnessed or experienced abuse, along with their families, have presents this holiday season.
Employees and volunteers set up their Holiday of Hope Christmas Toy Store Friday — stocking it with clothing and toys.
And starting next week, caregivers will be able to do stop by and pick out gifts they know their child needs or wants.
“For our kids, abuse has been a thing they’ve been experiencing for most of this year if not longer, and in most cases it is longer,” DCAC Director of Community Engagement, Becky Aguilar, said. “So, for us the opportunity to let these children be children, and experience the magic of the holiday season the way our own kids would is just the most amazing and special feeling.”
Anyone interested in getting involved can visit DCAC.org/holidayofhope.
