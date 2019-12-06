ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – With another ugly loss by the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night, the calls are growing louder for a coaching change.

The hashtag #FireGarrett is trending on Twitter in the Metroplex and fans had plenty to say bright and early on Friday.

On the Shan & RJ Show at 105.3 The FAN, the phone lines opened early for callers to vent their frustrations.

Where does the team go from here? Who should be the head coach? When will a change be made? Those questions were all topics of conversation on morning sports talk radio.

The Cowboys lost to the Chicago Bears 24-31. That drops the team record to 6-7, with The ‘Boys losing the last 7 of 10 games.

It’s up to Jerry Jones to make the decision on any leadership changes, though.

“That is what devastates DFW so much. It’s a punch to the stomach that he could still stay loyal, that he could still stay with Jason, even through we’ve seen everything this year. The best thing for Jason or the worst thing for Cowboys fans is that the Eagles are at 11-3 at this time,” said Shan & RJ.

What does the coach say? Jason Garrett is scheduled to call into the radio show at 8:30 a.m. Friday — as he does the day after every game.