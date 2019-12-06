Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Supreme Court is preventing the Trump administration from restarting federal executions next week after a 16-year break.
The court on Friday denied the administration’s plea to undo a lower court ruling in favor of inmates who were given execution dates.
The first of those is scheduled for Monday, with a second set for Friday. Two more inmates were given execution dates in January.
Attorney General William Barr announced during the summer that federal executions would resume using a single drug, pentobarbital, to put inmates to death.
