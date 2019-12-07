NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Democratic field to the White House is getting smaller, but a newcomer with some pretty deep pockets entered the race two weeks ago.

Michael Bloomberg visited North Texas Saturday — starting his morning at Norma’s Cafe in north Dallas before addressing the Senate District Executive Committee meeting.

CBS 11’s Nicole Jacobs asked listeners what they took away from Bloomberg’s speech. One said the 2020 presidential candidate showed he takes Collin County seriously.

And by the looks of it, he plans to take every swing state seriously — starting with turning Texas blue.

The former mayor of New York pitched to North Texans on how he intends to make history.

“I hope to be your partner turning Texas blue once and for all in 2020,” he said.

He also cracked a few jokes.

“Do we really want a general election between two New York billionaires to which I say… Who’s the other one?”

And showed some personality.

“If ever there was someone who is all hat and no cattle, it is Donald Trump,” he said.

However, Bloomberg quickly got down to the issues.

“We have an immigration system that is cruel and dysfunctional,” he said.

On top of that, Bloomberg also discussed gun violence, education, climate change and the economy.

“We created 400,000 jobs and New York was the only large U.S. city where poverty did not increase during my 12 years in office,” he said.

But among the crowd of democrats at the meeting… change from trump isn’t a hard sell.

“I think people don’t like the divisiveness, don’t like the negative politics,” Sharon Hirsch said. “I think it’s running on a positive message is a good thing.”

Precinct Chair for Collin County Vicki Parker said the first distinction starts with this.

“Mayor Bloomberg started out on his own — not with $1 million treasure trove like Donald Trump started out with from his daddy,” Parker said.

And Bloomberg is going even further to highlight the differences.

“I didn’t play a CEO on reality TV — I actually work as one,” he said. “I have never filed for bankruptcy, not even the lights. He did it six times.”

As the 9th richest person in the U.S. and the 14th in the world, the candidate’s estimated net worth tops 58 billion dollars.

“You can rest assured I will not spare a penny to defeat Donald Trump in Texas.”

Bloomberg vows to take no money from other donors or special interest groups, and promises to campaign in every single swing state with a goal to assure trump only has four years in the White House.

“That’s why I’m running for president,” he said. “Because we need to defeat Donald Trump.”

Bloomberg is also funding efforts to register 500 thousand voters in Texas, but said that’s just the beginning.