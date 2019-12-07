



Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t mince words during a radio interview on Friday about the team’s poor performance against the Chicago Bears and it led to an interruption due to repeatedly cursing in one of his answers.

The Cowboys lost their third straight game on Thursday and are currently 6-7 as their downward spiral continues. Jones took to his interview with 105.3 The Fan’s K&C Masterpiece to discuss the team’s downfall.

The interview became testy at the beginning when Jones was asked if he was embarrassed by another disappointing loss.

He snapped at the radio hosts and said: “Get your damn act together yourself. Okay? We’re gonna have a good visit this morning but settle down just a little bit… I don’t like your attitude to come in. I’ve been traveling all night and don’t have the patience to jack with you today. Let’s get with it and ask some questions.”

Jones shared his frustration with fans about the team’s performance the last three weeks and even the whole season.

“We have not played at the level that I thought our personnel would play at, when I look back at the entire season,” Jones said. “You can take each position group and you can evaluate how their talent level could have played better.”

Jones was later asked about having to acknowledge questions about making coaching changes as chants of “#FireGarrett” have flared up throughout the season.

“If I did have answers as to different directions regarding talent… I would not share them right now because if you have other teams’ talent in mind, that’s tampering. We wanna do a good job here. I wanna do a good job with you guys. But there’s a whole bunch of times where I have to bulls*** the hell outta you… do you understand bulls***?” Jones said.

Using those curse words in that answer led to his call being automatically dropped due to the radio station’s system, the company clarified.

Jones soon joined the radio hosts again to finish up his interview and addressed a question about if the team quit on coach Jason Garrett during Thursday’s game.

“You gotta remember that when you quit on your coach then you quit on yourself cause we’re all a part of this… the one that deserves the most responsibility is the one that ultimately makes the decision to put what players out there and put what coach out there. That’s the general manager and this case it happens to be the same man that owns the team,” Jones said. “I completely understand the fans’ frustration with me.”

The interview ended with the host prompting Jones to fix the team as the Cowboys still remain on top of the NFC East with playoff hopes still on the horizon.

“That’s fair. That’s very fair. Jerry, do something. Go fix it. Do something different even if it’s wrong go fix it. I get it,” Jones said.

The Cowboys will look to hopefully turn the season around next Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Rams.