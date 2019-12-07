Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Luka Doncic scored 28 points in 26 minutes, and Dallas routed the New Orleans Pelicans 130-84 on Saturday.
Dallas has won five in a row and 10 of 11 for the first time since the Mavericks won their only NBA championship in 2010-11.
J.J. Redick led New Orleans with 15 points.
The Mavericks’ 46-point win wasn’t the largest margin of victory this season — they outscored the Golden State Warriors by 48 points last month.
Dallas is now 18-8 and will play against the Kings Sunday at 6 p.m.
