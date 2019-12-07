Comments
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) — The driver of a Lamborghini died after crashing into a guardrail on President George Bush Turnpike Friday night.
Around 11 p.m. Dec. 6, Highway Patrol Troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash on PGBT near Arkansas Lane.
During their initial investigation, it was determined that the Lamborghini was traveling north on PGBT and — for an unknown reason — lost control, striking a guardrail.
The driver — whose identity has not been released — died at the scene, and a passenger was transported to Parkland Hospital with serious injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.