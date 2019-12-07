Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Police Department is looking for public assistance in identifying a person of interest in a recent murder.
On Nov. 22, police discovered an unresponsive man inside the Post Oak Apartments near Post Oak and Trinity Boulevard.
The man was later pronounced dead and was identified as Raymond Castillo.
Since his death, officers have collected surveillance video that shows Castillo with an individual prior to him being found.
The individual in question is described as a black male with a medium build and approximately 20-25 years old. He was seen wearing dark colored clothing with a gold emblem on the front of his hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Worth homicide detectives.
