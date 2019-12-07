  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A Houston police officer has died after being shot by a suspect Saturday night, officials said.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the officer — identified as Christopher Brewster — was shot after trying to break up a domestic disturbance.

Police Chief Art Acevedo then tweeted and requested people to “please pray” for Brewster.

Brewster was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect was armed with a semi automatic pistol and was later caught by officers at a nearby school.

Acevedo has since advised the community to remain indoors as bloodhounds search for a second weapon.

