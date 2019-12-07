Comments
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A Houston police officer has died after being shot by a suspect Saturday night, officials said.
Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the officer — identified as Christopher Brewster — was shot after trying to break up a domestic disturbance.
Police Chief Art Acevedo then tweeted and requested people to “please pray” for Brewster.
One of our @houstonpolice officers has been shot please pray. On way to scene now.
— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) December 8, 2019
Brewster was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The suspect was armed with a semi automatic pistol and was later caught by officers at a nearby school.
Acevedo has since advised the community to remain indoors as bloodhounds search for a second weapon.
