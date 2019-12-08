Comments
HOUSTON/FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two police officers were shot and killed in the line of duty only hours apart from each other Saturday night.
Around 6 p.m. Saturday, Houston Police Sgt. Christopher Brewster was shot after trying to break up a domestic disturbance. He died about half an hour later at a nearby hospital.
A few hours later in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Stephen Carr was sitting in a patrol vehicle outside his police station when he was shot and killed.
Evidence showed that Carr was ambushed and executed while sitting in the vehicle by a suspect who police say was looking for an officer to kill.
Houston and Fayetteville are less than 600 miles apart.
