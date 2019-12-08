Comments
SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) — A 49-year-old Bexar County deputy has been charged with allegedly illegally strip searching six females.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release that Floyd Berry faces three misdemeanor counts of official oppression for searches conducted from Nov. 24 through Dec. 4.
The 18-year veteran of the department had already been placed on administrative duty after several victims reported the strip searches to the department’s Internal Affairs Unit, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
Jail records show Berry is currently in custody.
