Filed Under:Art Acevedo, cop, Houston, HPD, OIS, Police, Shooting, suspect, Texas


HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A Houston police officer has died after a suspect shot him Saturday night, officials said.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the officer — identified as Sgt. Christopher Brewster — was shot after trying to break up a domestic disturbance.

Sgt. Christopher Brewster (Houston Police Department)

Police Chief Art Acevedo then tweeted and requested people to “please pray” for Brewster.

The 9-year veteran was transported to Memorial Hermann hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect — identified as 25-year-old Arturo Solis — was armed with a semi automatic pistol and was later caught by officers at a nearby school.

Acevedo said a woman initially reported Solis for assault, and among the responding officers, Brewster spotted the couple and was shot as he approached.

Solis has since been charged with capital murder of a police officer.

Comments