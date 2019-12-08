HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A Houston police officer has died after a suspect shot him Saturday night, officials said.
Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the officer — identified as Sgt. Christopher Brewster — was shot after trying to break up a domestic disturbance.
Police Chief Art Acevedo then tweeted and requested people to “please pray” for Brewster.
One of our @houstonpolice officers has been shot please pray. On way to scene now.
The 9-year veteran was transported to Memorial Hermann hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The suspect — identified as 25-year-old Arturo Solis — was armed with a semi automatic pistol and was later caught by officers at a nearby school.
Acevedo said a woman initially reported Solis for assault, and among the responding officers, Brewster spotted the couple and was shot as he approached.
Solis has since been charged with capital murder of a police officer.
