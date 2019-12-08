Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in front of a dumpster in Dallas Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 1:36 p.m. Dec. 8, , police responded to a shooting call at the 24-Hour Store parking lot located at 8455 Park Ln. When officers arrived, they found a black man wearing a camouflage jacket lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim — whose name has not been released — dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, and no one is in custody at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to contact Det. Esteban Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com.
