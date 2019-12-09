  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The community gathered Monday night to honor a 61-year-old woman who was killed when her Lyft ride was struck by a suspected drunk driver.

Sharon Haley was honored with a balloon release on Mitchell Boulevard and South Beach Street – the site of the crash.

Sharon Haley (credit: Haley family)

Haley was with her boyfriend in a Lyft ride-share vehicle when it was hit Saturday evening.

Police arrested Juan Fernando Gonzalez Medina, 36, in connection to the crash.

Juan Fernando Gonzalez Medina

Security video shows the scene just moments after the crash.

Police said Medina had just driven off from a different crash when he hit the Lyft Haley was riding in.

Family members said Haley was in town visiting from Houston.

 

