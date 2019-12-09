Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A food delivery driver was shot early Monday morning while dropping off an order at a northeast Dallas apartment complex, police say.
The shooting happened at around 3:15 a.m. at the Pearl at Midtown apartments on Ridgecrest Road near Park Lane.
According to police, the victim was dropping off the food when he was shot multiple times for an unknown reason. Police have not said if gunman was the customer.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive.
The suspected shooter was arrested at the scene. His identity and the charges he faces have not yet been released.
