Filed Under:Dallas ISD, Dallas ISD police, DFW News, DISD, gun on campus, Seagoville High School, shooting incident, shots fired

SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Seagoville students were arrested by Dallas ISD Police after a shooting incident outside the school around 3:20 p.m. Monday.

Dallas ISD said a group of middle and high school students got into an argument.

That’s when one of the students pulled out a gun and fired at the feet of some of the other students.

DISD said no one was injured but district police are still investigating the incident.

Seagoville High School (Chopper 11)

The district encourages parents to take extra precautions to avoid their children having access to guns

Comments