Comments
SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Seagoville students were arrested by Dallas ISD Police after a shooting incident outside the school around 3:20 p.m. Monday.
Dallas ISD said a group of middle and high school students got into an argument.
That’s when one of the students pulled out a gun and fired at the feet of some of the other students.
DISD said no one was injured but district police are still investigating the incident.
The district encourages parents to take extra precautions to avoid their children having access to guns
You must log in to post a comment.