FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A worker died in what a spokesperson for the company overseeing operations of Dickies Arena called a “tragic accident,” Saturday morning.
The employee was identified as Juan Carlos Julian Jr., of Fort Worth.
Trail Drive Management Corp released the following statement:
“Trail Drive Management Corp. is deeply saddened by the death of Juan Carlos Julian, Jr., following a tragic accident that occurred at the arena in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 7. We offer our sincere condolences to Mr. Julian’s family, friends and co-workers.
Mr. Julian was employed by Service First Janitorial, a third-party service provider.
Safety is a top priority at the arena, and Trail Drive Management Corp. is cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the specifics of the incident.”
