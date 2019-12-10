Comments
NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A judge has ruled for Exxon Mobil in a lawsuit accusing the energy giant of downplaying the toll that climate change regulations could take on its business.
Judge Barry Ostrager in Manhattan wrote that New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office didn’t prove that Exxon Mobil made any material misstatements or omissions that misled any reasonable investors.
Exxon Mobil Corp. hailed the ruling in a trial it said stemmed from a baseless investigation. James’ office didn’t immediately have a statement.
