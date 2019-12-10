Filed Under:Cessna 208, Death, DFW News, FAA, Federal Aviation Administration, pilot, UPS

VICTORIA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Authorities say the pilot of a small cargo airplane was killed in a plane crash in south Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration says air traffic controllers lost radio contact with the single-engine Cessna 208 shortly after 8 p.m. Monday near Victoria, about 125 miles southwest of Houston.

The wreckage of the plane was later found in a field north of Victoria, and authorities confirmed the pilot was killed.

The plane was contracted to carry UPS packages and was traveling from Victoria to Houston.

 

 

