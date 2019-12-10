Comments
VICTORIA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Authorities say the pilot of a small cargo airplane was killed in a plane crash in south Texas.
The Federal Aviation Administration says air traffic controllers lost radio contact with the single-engine Cessna 208 shortly after 8 p.m. Monday near Victoria, about 125 miles southwest of Houston.
The wreckage of the plane was later found in a field north of Victoria, and authorities confirmed the pilot was killed.
The plane was contracted to carry UPS packages and was traveling from Victoria to Houston.
You must log in to post a comment.