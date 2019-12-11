(CBS 11) – The Ronettes were a popular African-American pop music “girl group” from New York during the 1960s.

They charted five times on Billboard from 1963-1964 but really only had success with their debut song, “Be My Baby.”

But they also released a holiday music album produced by the legendary record producer Phil Spector.

Members were Veronica “Ronnie Spector” Bennett, Estelle Bennett Vann and Nedra Talley Ross (the two Bennett sisters were a cousin of Ross).

Veronica was married to Spector from 1968-1974. Estelle passed away on February 11, 2009 at age 67.

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

“Sleigh Ride” was composed in 1948 by Leroy Anderson, with lyrics by Mitchell Parish.

Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops Orchestra recorded the song first in 1949.

And the Ronettes version is excellent! Today’s version runs around 2:55,

Enjoy!