McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A former employee at a McKinney child care operation was found guilty of injury to a child and sentenced to ten years in prison.
Jessica Wiese, 44, who was arrested in December 2018, worked at Joyous Montessori, which was then put under state review.
Her guilty verdict and prison sentence is for one count of injury to a child. She is charged with seven other counts.
The incidents included a 7-month-old with a broken arm and video of Wiese hitting an infant repeatedly in the head.
Wiese was arrested after video from inside the school recorded her slamming a 5-month-old baby onto a table.
There’s also video of the infant room worker grabbing a 2-month-old by his legs and shaking him up and down and Wiese forcefully slamming a toddler into a table.
Wiese was a registered nurse who lost her license due to drug abuse.
At 2-months-old, Kairo Grant was one of the victims. His family said he suffered numerous broken bones.
