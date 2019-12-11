DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time this week, a delivery driver was attacked in northeast Dallas. This time, however, the delivery driver fired at the suspects, killing one and critically injuring another.
Police said the shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of Southwestern Boulevard near Greenville Avenue.
According to police, three males allegedly tried to rob the driver, but the driver had a gun and shot at them to fend them off.
Police said two of the suspects were shot and that one of them died from his injuries. The other is in critical condition in the hospital. The third suspect was detained at the scene.
The delivery driver was not injured. Police are continuing to investigate and have not said what charges will be filed for this incident.
On Monday, a delivery driver was shot five times while dropping off food at the Pearl at Midtown apartments in northeast Dallas. He’s expected to be okay and the suspect was arrested at the scene.
You must log in to post a comment.