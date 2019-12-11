DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two schools in Dallas were placed on lockdown after reports of a shooting near the campuses.
Students, faculty and staff at Adamson High School and Garcia Middle School were relegated to the buildings and no one was allowed in or out.
Dallas police public information Officer Melinda Gutierrez told CBS 11 News, “Preliminary information is that a juvenile was shot.” That person was taken to a nearby hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue, their condition isn’t known.
Chopper 11 flew over the scene where nearly a dozen Dallas police officers had four people — who all appeared to be teenagers — handcuffed. Police later placed 2 of the males into squad cars and questioned the 2 others. It isn’t known if any of the four are students at the school.
The shooting was believed to have happened near the 400 block of East 9th Street. No word if any of the four people at the scene are believed to be the shooter.
While the lockdown was underway, there was also a crime scene at the Apollo Apartments which is near Adamson High. The DPD gang unit was at that scene.
You must log in to post a comment.