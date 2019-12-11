ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Eight people have been arrested for allegedly going to meet minors they met on line for sex, only to find police waiting for them.
There could be more arrests soon as ten other suspects did not show up at the location.
The Arlington Police Department said Wednesday, it led a special operation along with Texas DPS and the Tarrant County Sheriff Office last week.
The operation targeted adult suspects online who thought that they were chatting with minor children.
During the two-day operation, eight arrived at a location in Arlington and were arrested for felony Online Solicitation of a Minor.
A ninth suspect who was waiting inside of a vehicle was arrested for felony drug charges and possession of a firearm.
In each of the cases, the suspects believed that they were meeting a 13-16 year old minor child at an undisclosed location.
“The collaboration between Texas DPS, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and Arlington PD demonstrates our commitment to identifying and arresting these individuals who prey on our most vulnerable victims, our children,” said Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson. “We will continue to partner with other law enforcement agencies with these types of operations to send a clear message to the criminal element that we will not tolerate this type of behavior in our community.”
