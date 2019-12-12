  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Ken Foote
(CBS 11) – The Crystals were an all-female R&B vocal group from Brooklyn, New York: Barbara Alston, Dee Dee Kenniebrew, Mary Thomas, Patricia Wright and Myrna Gerrard (who both her and Thomas left the group in 1962).

1964: The Crystals, from left to right; Barbara, Dee Dee, Fran and La La, all wrapped up at London Airport. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

The group also engaged in associated performances with Darlene Love.

They were active on Billboard from 1961-1963, with six charted songs and one #1 hit in 1962: “He’s A Rebel” and a #3 hit in 1963 called “Da Doo Ron Ron (When He Walked Me Home).”

Their last song in the Top 10 was their last one to chart: “Then He Kissed Me” in 1963.

One of their holiday songs released was “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” written by Haven Gillespie and J. Red Coots. A very good version of this song!

Enjoy!

