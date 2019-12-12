Comments
(CBS 11) – The Crystals were an all-female R&B vocal group from Brooklyn, New York: Barbara Alston, Dee Dee Kenniebrew, Mary Thomas, Patricia Wright and Myrna Gerrard (who both her and Thomas left the group in 1962).
The group also engaged in associated performances with Darlene Love.
They were active on Billboard from 1961-1963, with six charted songs and one #1 hit in 1962: “He’s A Rebel” and a #3 hit in 1963 called “Da Doo Ron Ron (When He Walked Me Home).”
Their last song in the Top 10 was their last one to chart: “Then He Kissed Me” in 1963.
One of their holiday songs released was “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” written by Haven Gillespie and J. Red Coots. A very good version of this song!
Enjoy!
