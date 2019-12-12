FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth judge has extended a temporary injunction for 10-month-old Tinslee Lewis through the new year, sources say.
CBS 11’s Jason Allen said Judge Sandee Bryan Marion found there was a reasonable expectation the family could find a physician to take over treatment.
Tinslee has been hospitalized at Cook Children’s Medical Center since her premature birth in February. She was born with Ebstein’s anomaly, a rare heart defect that has left her with chronic lung disease and severe high blood pressure.
Last month, the hospital attempted to invoke Texas’ “10-day rule” — a law which gives families 10 days to find a new hospital — but Tinslee’s family won a temporary restraining order that forced the hospital to keep her on life support until Dec. 10.
The 10-month-old’s mother, Trinity Lewis, testified Thursday that her daughter is conscious, “sassy” and loves cartoons. However, doctors say Tinslee is suffering and her condition will never improve.
She is currently in the neonatal ICU and requires full respiratory and cardiac support, in addition to deep sedation to keep her medically paralyzed.
