LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Lewisville Police Department is still searching for the driver involved in a fatal crash Wednesday night.
At approximately 9:30 p.m. Dec. 11, an officer attempted to stop a Chevy Tahoe for a traffic violation, when the driver fled.
A short time later, the same Tahoe collided with a Kia Sedan attempting to make a left turn on South I-35E and E. Round Grove Road. The driver of the Kia — identified as Subash Saha of Carrollton — was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Tahoe ran away from the crash.
Investigators said they have since identified the suspect — who has warrants issued by other Texas agencies — but are not releasing his name or picture at this time.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call 972-219-8477.
