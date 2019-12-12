SAN DIEGO, California (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Major League Baseball has removed marijuana from the list of drugs of abuse, and will now start testing players for opioids and cocaine — but only players who don’t cooperate with treatment plans will be subject to discipline.
Marijuana will be treated the same as alcohol as part of changes to the joint drug agreement between MLB and the players’ association.
Talks to add testing for opioids began following the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs last summer.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner said Skaggs choked on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his body.
Until now, testing had been limited to performance-enhancing substances and banned stimulants.
